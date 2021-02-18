PADI Announces Its 2021 AmbassaDivers Roster

PADI has announced its Roster for the 2021 Ambassadivers program. The program is in its 6th year, having started in 2015, and aims to encourage people to explore, experience, and protect the underwater world. The 2021 roster includes:

Francisco Delgado: A native Patagonian and winner of the 2015 edition of the TV show Big Brother in Argentina. He has dedicated his time to studying marine conservation.

Doudou: A Chinese social media star, filmmaker, and conservationist, she is a passionate freediver and the first Chinese female National Geographic Explorer.

Yukie Higashinita: A passionate Rescue diver based in Japan, she aspires to share the pleasure and charm of the ocean with as many people as possible.

Kaoruko Inou: she has created her career as an underwater reporter and has appeared on many TV shows as she traveled around the world exploring and reporting.

Miranda Krestovnikoff: a 20-year veteran wildlife presenter for TV and radio, she has featured on many leading networks like the BBC and FOX. When not in the field, she enjoys diving in the waters around the UK.

Paris Norriss: An avid fan of the outdoors and host of the adventure travel show Guy in Dubai- through his work, he aims to inspire and motivate people to explore the world.

Tom Park: a renowned filmmaker and photographer, he aims to motivate people to protect and experience the oceans.

Martyna Skura: Hailing originally from Poland, she has spent the last 10 years working abroad. Currently, in the Maldives, she aims to share her passion for diving.

Taylor Walston: The California native now resides in Hawaii. a professional photographer and passionate freediver, she is passionate about exploring the underwater world.

