With so many divers around the world staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks at PADI have put together a calendar of scuba-related activities you can do at home each day during the month of April.

“From educational webinars to fun quizzes, PADI hopes these daily tasks will help divers and non-divers alike feel connected to the diving community and keep their diving dreams alive.”

Activities each day range from the Project AWARE Pledge to follow the Diver Code of Conduct and become a better diver the next time you’re able to jump in the water to showing your love for the ocean and finding out which marine animal you are by posting a selfie using PADI’s Instagram filter.

Check out the PADI Calendar here.