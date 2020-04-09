Sustainable clothing brand Bluenery, founded by the fierce business duo World Champion Freediver Guillaume Néry and Underwater Photographer and Freediving Instructor Bastien Soleil, are opening an iconic shop in the birthplace of modern freediving.

Due to open on 17th June 2020 (date dependent on COVID-19 travel and social distancing restrictions), this project has been designed with the freediver and ocean lover in mind.

Speaking to Deeperblue.com, Bastien Soleil discusses his hopes and goals for the new freediving shop:

“We want to create a place in France where the community can gather, where new freedivers will discover their first silences between breaths and visitors can immerse themselves in a strong sustainable message.”

Both Bastien and Guillaume are active ocean activists, breaking though underwater frontiers and telling the story of the ocean through their buzzing platforms.

They hope to once again make Villefranche-sur-Mer the center of French freediving, encouraging and inspiring others to join their movement, create a force and stand up with the ocean, together. Their exciting project has not gone unnoticed and is gaining vital support from locals including the Villefranche-sur-Mer Mayor, Christophe Trojani.

The space promises to be a one stop shop for all. Its central location on the stunning natural harbor of this historical village boasts a dramatic sea drop that is great for exploring the stunning waters. A busy tourist spot, this beautiful town is the ideal for freedivers of all levels to venture underwater and explore above the surface in the Alpes-Côte d’Azur region on the French Riviera.

The retail outlet will feature sustainable brands with strong commitments to protecting the ocean and local products including their own clothing range, Bluenery. More than just another hoodie manufacturer, Bluenery are taking their impact on the natural world seriously and working towards a better future with sustainable materials. Having the highest regard for Mother Nature in their factory to shipping protocols, development process and future projects, these two freedivers are set to have a rather exciting year.

According to Néry:

“Each of us had spent so much time in and around the oceans that we couldn’t help but be aware of the impact that human activity has on them and the world as a whole. So the conversation very quickly turned to a question: Could we not put our love of the ocean and freediving into something new: a brand that would reflect the lifestyle of the new aquatic nomads of today but with an unwavering commitment to be 100% ecologically sustainable? From this dream, Bluenery was born: a brand to express the aquatic lifestyle in a new way, one that will show the spirit of pursuit of the essence, reflect the freedom of movement without gravity and above all, a way that will respect the world around us.”

When the center opens, expect to see brands including Bluenery, bamboo freediving fins brand Kaguya, environmentally friendly sun creams Seventy-one, Cressi, organic vegan handcrafted protein bar producers Brennos, upcycled sail cloth products and much more.

Visit bluenery.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram for more info.