PADI Launches ‘Dive Stories’ Podcast

The folks at PADI have launched a monthly “Dive Stories” podcast series that will feature a bunch of ocean lovers of all kinds.

According to a post on the PADI Blog:

“We’re talking scuba, freediving, underwater exploration, travel, conservation, and all things in and around the ocean.”

The series will be hosted by Allison Albritton (aka “Ocean Allison“), a marine biologist turned ocean communicator with a passion to inspire people around the world to care for our blue planet.

The first episode features conservation photographers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier.

“Dive Stories” is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. For more info, check out the PADI Blog.