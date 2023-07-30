PADI Members Rally For Women’s Dive Day

PADI members worldwide rallied in support of the 9th annual Women’s Dive Day.

The event took place on July 15th, 2023, and was held across the planet. This year’s event aim aimed at “fostering local action for global impact.”

As such, thousands of divers participated in a wide range of activities worldwide. These included Dive Debris, Pre diving yoga, clean-up dives, beach cleanups, and many more.

Commenting on the turnout and global support for the events, or PADI Worldwide Chief Brand and Membership Officer Kristin Valette Wirth stated:

“It’s inspiring to see PADI Members champion this annual celebration for nearly a decade, hosting events that unite local communities and encourage diversity while taking meaningful action to save our shared blue planet.”