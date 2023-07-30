Sunday, July 30, 2023
PADI Members Rally For Women’s Dive Day

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

PADI Womens Dive Day 2021
PADI Women's Dive Day 2021

PADI members worldwide rallied in support of the 9th annual Women’s Dive Day.

The event took place on July 15th, 2023, and was held across the planet. This year’s event aim aimed at “fostering local action for global impact.”

As such, thousands of divers participated in a wide range of activities worldwide. These included Dive Debris, Pre diving yoga, clean-up dives, beach cleanups, and many more.

Commenting on the turnout and global support for the events, or PADI Worldwide Chief Brand and Membership Officer Kristin Valette Wirth stated:

“It’s inspiring to see PADI Members champion this annual celebration for nearly a decade, hosting events that unite local communities and encourage diversity while taking meaningful action to save our shared blue planet.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

