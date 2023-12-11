PADI, OceanShot Announce New ‘Blue Lab’ and Reef Expansion

OceanShot, a coral ecosystem restoration project, announced the next phase of its scaled expansion during a first-of-its-kind underwater panel at the Global Citizen Forum.

The novel meeting joined OceanShot’s founders and partners, diving deep under the surface to raise awareness and encourage action around the dire state of our oceans and the critical importance of coral reefs.

Taking the conversation underwater, OceanShot co-founders — climate scientist Dr. Deborah Brosnan and global philanthropist, environmentalist and entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria — brought together PADI CEO and President Drew Richardson, the Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda Gaston Browne and the Global Citizen Forum founder Armand Arton for a session that emphasized the need for cross-sector collaboration across tech, government, science and entrepreneurs.

The forum ultimately announced OceanShot’s next coral reef deployment and plans to break ground on the OceanShot Lab in Antigua.

According to Brosnan:

“Talking about the importance of our oceans, in the ocean, is unique, and it brings home our powerful connection to the sea. It’s quite simple: no oceans, no us is a fact. The sea provides 50% of the planet’s oxygen and has absorbed 90% of the excess heat from climate change. If we protect nature, she protects us – and our reefs show that so well.”

Richardson added:

“With 8 billion people on the industrialized planet now, the future of the world’s ocean has never been more dependent on our decisions and actions to prioritize ocean life support – as humanity and ocean are both vulnerable and both codependent. By partnering with leaders from OceanShot, Global Citizen Forum and Antigua & Barbuda, we are committing to inspiring more innovative and positive solutions for the health of coral reefs, the ocean and our joint futures on this shared blue planet.”

And DeJoria said:

“The ocean belongs to all of us, and together we’ve got to do right by it. We have the opportunity now to show the world that real solutions exist – and we’re thrilled to be entering the next phase of OceanShot to continue restoring healthy coral reefs.”

Check out the full session below.