Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Scuba Diving

Paul Nicklen Joins Aqua Lung As A Global Ocean Ambassador

Paul Nicklen Joins Aqua Lung As A Global Ocean Ambassador 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Paul Nicklen photo credit Cristina Mittermeier
aul Nicklen photo credit Cristina Mittermeier

The legendary Canadian photographer and conservationist Paul Nicklen has joined Aqua Lung as a Global Ocean Ambassador.

Nicklen joins an illustrious list of legends in the diving community, including Philippe Cousteau Jr., Ashlan Gorse Cousteau, and Greg Lecoeur.

As a global ocean ambassador, Nicklen will exclusively use Aqua Lung, Apeks, and OMER products during all dive expeditions. Commenting on the new partnership, Nicklen said:

“From day one, the Aqua Lung family has been kind and unwavering in their support of our mission to build community and restore the health and abundance of our oceans. Personally, I love the simplicity and quality of the Aqua Lung products and I’m grateful the entire SeaLegacy team gets to use them. Most importantly, the products are reliable and give me the ability to focus on filming and being a photographer and conservationist.”

Laurent Boury, senior vice president of brands for the Aqua Lung Group, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Nicklen to the Aqua Lung family Paul is an incredibly talented photographer and an important voice in ocean conservation, and we are honored that he chooses to use Aqua Lung, Apeks, and O.ME.R. products to further his work.”

Paul Nicklen Joins Aqua Lung As A Global Ocean Ambassador 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Scuba Diving

RAID Announces A New DPV Program

Sam Helmy -
RAID has announced a new DPV certification program composed of two distinct courses.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Dive In – The Podcast Talks To DeeperBlue Founder

John Liang -
"I Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants" - a wide-ranging interview on Dive In - The Podcast with DeeperBlue Founder Stephan Whelan.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Catch Up With DeeperBlue Founder On Fancy A Brew Diving Podcast

John Liang -
Andy Clark, a British ex-military diver, is back this month with season two of his lighthearted and inspirational podcast Are you a Scuba Diver – Fancy a Brew?
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

308,730FansLike
73,877FollowersFollow
2,645FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,085FollowersFollow
1,309SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US