Paul Nicklen Joins Aqua Lung As A Global Ocean Ambassador

The legendary Canadian photographer and conservationist Paul Nicklen has joined Aqua Lung as a Global Ocean Ambassador.

Nicklen joins an illustrious list of legends in the diving community, including Philippe Cousteau Jr., Ashlan Gorse Cousteau, and Greg Lecoeur.

As a global ocean ambassador, Nicklen will exclusively use Aqua Lung, Apeks, and OMER products during all dive expeditions. Commenting on the new partnership, Nicklen said:

“From day one, the Aqua Lung family has been kind and unwavering in their support of our mission to build community and restore the health and abundance of our oceans. Personally, I love the simplicity and quality of the Aqua Lung products and I’m grateful the entire SeaLegacy team gets to use them. Most importantly, the products are reliable and give me the ability to focus on filming and being a photographer and conservationist.”

Laurent Boury, senior vice president of brands for the Aqua Lung Group, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Nicklen to the Aqua Lung family Paul is an incredibly talented photographer and an important voice in ocean conservation, and we are honored that he chooses to use Aqua Lung, Apeks, and O.ME.R. products to further his work.”