Pipin Ferreras’ Lawyer To Appeal Judge’s Decision To Throw Out Lawsuit Against Netflix Over ‘No Limit’ Movie

The lawyer representing freediver Pipin Ferreras is vowing he will appeal a judge’s decision to throw out Ferreras’ defamation lawsuit against Netflix that alleged the streamer portrayed him as murdering his wife, the late Audrey Mestre.

“No Limit” (“Sous Emprise“), a French movie inspired by Mestre’s life, has been streaming on Netflix since September 2022.

According to Variety, Judge Bruce Iwasaki agreed with Netflix to dismiss Ferreras’ lawsuit, finding that Ferreras failed to prove the movie was about him.

Ferreras’ lawyer, Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, said the decision would be appealed, adding:

“I think this is one of the strongest libel-in-fiction cases I’ve come across.”

The film stars Camille Rowe, who plays Roxana, and Sofiane Zermani, who plays her freediving trainer and eventual lover, Pascal.

According to the film’s synopsis:

“In this visually stunning romantic drama, a prodigiously talented freediver strikes up a destructive romance with her trainer.”

