Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Freediving

Pipin Ferreras’ Lawyer To Appeal Judge’s Decision To Throw Out Lawsuit Against Netflix Over ‘No Limit’ Movie

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Netflix 'No Limit' Movie
Netflix 'No Limit' Movie

The lawyer representing freediver Pipin Ferreras is vowing he will appeal a judge’s decision to throw out Ferreras’ defamation lawsuit against Netflix that alleged the streamer portrayed him as murdering his wife, the late Audrey Mestre.

“No Limit” (“Sous Emprise“), a French movie inspired by Mestre’s life, has been streaming on Netflix since September 2022.

According to Variety, Judge Bruce Iwasaki agreed with Netflix to dismiss Ferreras’ lawsuit, finding that Ferreras failed to prove the movie was about him.

Ferreras’ lawyer, Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, said the decision would be appealed, adding:

“I think this is one of the strongest libel-in-fiction cases I’ve come across.”

The film stars Camille Rowe, who plays Roxana, and Sofiane Zermani, who plays her freediving trainer and eventual lover, Pascal.

According to the film’s synopsis:

“In this visually stunning romantic drama, a prodigiously talented freediver strikes up a destructive romance with her trainer.”

Check out the trailer below.

No Limit Teaser

SourceVariety.com
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
110,015FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US