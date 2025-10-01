Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Scuba Diving

Police Arrest Diving Instructor For Alleged Participation In Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Nord Stream pipeline (Adobe Stock)
Nord Stream pipeline (Adobe Stock)

Police have arrested a Ukrainian diving instructor in Poland under a German warrant for allegedly being involved in 2022’s Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

Tymoteusz Paprocki, the attorney for the detainee, named only as “Volodymyr Z,” told a news outlet:

“In general, considering the full-scale war in Ukraine and the fact that Nord Stream is owned by the Russian company Gazprom, which finances these activities, the defense currently does not see any possibility of bringing charges against anyone who participated in these activities.”

Paprocki also said his team would fight any attempt to extradite his client to Germany.

Accusations as to whom exactly blew up the pipeline have been bandied about everywhere, from Russia conducting a “false flag” operation to warn the West that it could engender mayhem wherever it wanted, to Russia blaming the United States and the UK, to independent journalist Seymour Hersh asserting on his blog two years ago that US Navy divers had conducted an operation to take out the pipeline.

3D render illustration of the explosion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the water of the Baltic Sea. (Adobe Stock)
3D render illustration of the explosion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the water of the Baltic Sea. (Adobe Stock)

In 2024, researchers found that some seismic signals coincided with the event and that the duration of these events was longer than you would expect from a single explosive source. The seismic events seemed more similar to an eruption of an underwater volcano or a natural gas pipeline venting gas.

The researchers theorized that due to the long-lasting seismic and infrasonic events, the likely culprit could have been vibrations from high-pressure gas being vented into the surrounding water.

According to Ross Heyburn of AWE Blacknest:

“May be dominated by energy generated by the rapid venting of high-pressure gas, which means it may be difficult to assess the source size and characteristics of any explosive charges used to rupture the Nord Stream pipelines…To the best of our knowledge, this was the first time that the IMS has recorded signals from an underwater event associated with a gas pipeline rupture…The events therefore provided an opportunity to observe the characteristics of signals, such as the long durations, generated by this type of source.”

Sourcemetro.co.uk
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,999FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US