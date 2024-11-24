ProShot Unveils Newest Waterproof Smartphone Housing

The folks at ProShot unveiled their newest waterproof smartphone housing at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The ProShot Touch case is compatible with the latest and largest model iPhones. It has a PVC touchfilm instead of a hard shell, and while it’s probably not for divers, it is waterproof to 50 feet/15 meters, making it great for snorkelers, kayakers and other folks who just need that piece of mind while being on the water.

The ProShot Dive has been on the market for about two years and is rated to 130ft/40m and is also compatible with all iPhone models. It’s been upgraded with a new carrying case that has plenty of accessories like a lanyard along with an all-new silicone design with silicone bumpers.

The ProShot Touch retails for US$149/~€143 and the ProShot Dive retails for $159/~€152.

For more info, go to proshotcase.com.