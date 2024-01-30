Home Scuba Diving PSS Holds Important Member Update In January 2024

Sam Helmy
Professional Scuba Schools Worldwide held an important member update on January 15th, announcing the latest changes to materials, procedures, course standards and more.

Key highlights include:

  • The continuation of the freeze on membership and certification fee increases.
  • Updated Open water divers skills videos and Scuba Rescue and Nitrox courses.
  • Improved EVO analytics for enhanced marketing performance.
  • The continuation of free access to the PSS EVO Diver Management System by Dive Centers.

Commenting on the update, PSS Worldwide President Giuseppe Minopoli stated:

“PSS continues to experience unprecedented global growth. We know this is in large part due to our enhanced member support and dedicated customer service. We continue to evolve our products to meet our members needs and used the update as an opportunity to highlight our recent accomplishments and discuss future goals.”

SOURCEDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
https://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

