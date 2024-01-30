PSS Holds Important Member Update In January 2024

Professional Scuba Schools Worldwide held an important member update on January 15th, announcing the latest changes to materials, procedures, course standards and more.

Key highlights include:

The continuation of the freeze on membership and certification fee increases.

Updated Open water divers skills videos and Scuba Rescue and Nitrox courses.

Improved EVO analytics for enhanced marketing performance.

The continuation of free access to the PSS EVO Diver Management System by Dive Centers.

Commenting on the update, PSS Worldwide President Giuseppe Minopoli stated:

“PSS continues to experience unprecedented global growth. We know this is in large part due to our enhanced member support and dedicated customer service. We continue to evolve our products to meet our members needs and used the update as an opportunity to highlight our recent accomplishments and discuss future goals.”