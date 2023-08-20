Sunday, August 20, 2023
PSS Nitrox eLearning Program Update Launches

Nitrox Cylinders on a dock
Nitrox Cylinders on a dock

Professional Scuba Schools Worldwide has announced an update to its Nitrox eLearning program.

The move is designed to better respond to the demands of the diving community and supply them with the education they want. As a result of the update, PSS now has two distinct Nitrox programs:

  • PSS NITROX/EANx Diver EVO is an entry-level three-module course designed for divers who want to safely plan and execute dives using 40% nitrox.
  • PSS Experienced NITROX/EANx Diver EVO is a more in-depth version of the course with six modules aimed at divers who want to have a deeper understanding of gas behavior since they plan on taking up leadership-level courses.

Commenting on the new updated courses Stefano Ruia, the director of training and international business development at PSS Worldwide stated:

“The original PSS NITROX/EANx course was one of the most detailed and complete courses in the industry. We recognized that much of the information in the course was simply too advanced for recreational divers who simply wanted the ability to learn how to safely plan and dive using the gas. In essence our Experienced NITROX/EANx course is an updated version of our original course. It represents the level of knowledge and skill for NITROX/EANx use that we expect for our dive leaders.”

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We've been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

