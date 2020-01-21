Professional Scuba Schools Worldwide recently announced that it has updated its Snorkeling Guide course and is now offering it to North American and Caribbean affiliates.

According to Margherita Aucelli, CEO of PSS Worldwide:

“Snorkeling Guide is a very popular course in Europe. It is especially beneficial for those affiliates who support large groups of tourist snorkelers. The Snorkeling Guides provide a level of professional leadership and support to customers and frees up Dive Masters and Scuba Instructors for other tasks.”

The Snorkeling Guide course conforms to international standards and represents the highest level of certification for snorkeling professionals. A Snorkeling Guide can organize, plan and guide snorkelers on recreational excursions in support of ecotourism-type activities.

Aucelli added:

“It is a cost-effective way to add professionals to our affiliate’s operations. The course can easily be completed in a weekend and infuses a level of oversight and control in snorkeling outings that adds to the enjoyment of the participants. It also serves as a great platform to train and develop future scuba diving leaders.”

To become a PSS Snorkeling Guide, you’ll have to be certified as a PSS Skin Diver or equivalent; have current first aid, CPR and O2 administration certification; provide proof of significant snorkeling experience and be at least 18 years old.

If you’re interested in becoming a PSS Snorkeling Guide or adding it to your dive center operations, you’ll need to contact PSS North America at [email protected] or call 001-813-344-2868.

If you’re interested in one of the upcoming Scuba and Freediving Instructor crossovers being held in North America in 2020, simply complete the crossover registration form and select your location choice. After selection, you’ll get an email with further instruction for obtaining crossover materials, requirements and costs.