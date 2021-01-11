RAID Releases Second Issue Of ‘The Edge’ Magazine

RAID has announced the publication of the second edition of its online magazine, The Edge.

The magazine covers the latest industry news, reports, reviews, as well as RAID training updates. Highlights of the second issue include:

Jill Heinerth offers up some sage advice for those thinking of buying a rebreather, as well as taking the readers on an exciting tour of Canada.

Top tips on equalization techniques for scuba divers courtesy of free diving guru Emma Farrel offers.

Travel the world feature, about the Egyptian Red Sea’s infamous ‘wreck graveyard’.

Jeffrey Glenn, RAID Instructor trainer, dissects stage cylinder management and its associated protocols.

The edition is feature-rich and has something to interest every diver.

You can find your free copy of the Edge Magazine here.