Monday, January 11, 2021
Scuba Diving

RAID Releases Second Issue Of ‘The Edge’ Magazine

RAID Releases Second Issue Of 'The Edge' Magazine 1
By Sam Helmy

-

RAID's The Edge Magazine
RAID's 'The Edge' Magazine

RAID has announced the publication of the second edition of its online magazine, The Edge.

The magazine covers the latest industry news, reports, reviews, as well as RAID training updates. Highlights of the second issue include:

  • Jill Heinerth offers up some sage advice for those thinking of buying a rebreather, as well as taking the readers on an exciting tour of Canada.
  • Top tips on equalization techniques for scuba divers courtesy of free diving guru Emma Farrel offers.
  • Travel the world feature, about the Egyptian Red Sea’s infamous ‘wreck graveyard’.
  • Jeffrey Glenn, RAID Instructor trainer, dissects stage cylinder management and its associated protocols.

The edition is feature-rich and has something to interest every diver.

You can find your free copy of the Edge Magazine here.

RAID's The Edge Magazine
RAID’s ‘The Edge’ Magazine

RAID Releases Second Issue Of 'The Edge' Magazine 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Scuba Diving

Dive Ninja Announces A new IDC Center in Cabo San Lucas

Sam Helmy -
Dive Ninja Expeditions has announced a new Instructor Development Center facility in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Divers Find Two Mammoth Tusks Off Florida Coast

John Liang -
Divers have found a pair of huge Columbian Mammoth tusks in the waters off Venice, Florida.
Read more
Scuba Diving

7till8 Earns ‘World’s Best Wetsuit’ Ranking

John Liang -
The folks at wetsuit maker 7till8 are sitting pretty at the start of 2021, with Stab Magazine recently releasing its "World's Best Wetsuit" test and ranking 7till8’s product on top.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US