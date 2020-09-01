Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Rebreathers UK Now Distributing Hollis Rebreathers In Europe

Rebreathers UK
Rebreathers UK

Rebreathers UK has announced the company is expanding their distribution of Hollis Rebreathers to 10 more European countries.

Hollis Rebreathers will now be distributed in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands and Switzerland.

According to Rebreathers UK:

“We are very excited to make our great rebreather products available to our European friends.”

For more info, including how to get your hands on the new CE Prism 2 CCR, either send an email to [email protected] or go to www.rebreathersuk.com.

