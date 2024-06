The 32nd AIDA World Championship kicked off today, June 24, 2024, in Kaunas, Lithuania, with a bang. The spotlight was on the Dynamic Bifins (DYNB) event, where freedivers swim underwater using bifins while holding their breath for the longest possible distance. This discipline, the newest addition to the freediving lineup since 2018, showcased thrilling performances.

Dynamic Bi-fins (DYNB) Highlights

Magdalena Solich Talanda of Poland holds the AIDA World Record with an impressive 243 meters in the women’s category. On the men’s side, Mateusz Malina, also from Poland, continues to lead the pack with a record of 290 meters.

A Historic Day for Records

Today marked a historic opening for the AIDA Pool World Championships: