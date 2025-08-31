Scuba Queens To Celebrate Female Divers

The Scuba Queen Organization has announced that it will be celebrating women divers this September in an event on the shores of Florida’s stunning Pensacola Beach.

The event, a “Bubbles & Bling Brunch,” will take place at The Wharf Fish & Oyster Company on Sunday, September 7th, 2025, at 11:00 AM. During the event, the new Scuba Queen USA 2025 will be crowned.

The event is aimed at celebrating and honoring women as well as recognizing the achievements of female scuba divers who lead in ocean conservation and exploration.

The weekend is packed with activities, including:

Ecotour dives with The Ocean Strike Team, engaging in citizen science and hands-on research.

Panel discussions featuring marine professionals and emerging female leaders in diving.

Opportunities to network with conservation nonprofits and fellow ocean lovers.

For those interested in helping the area, a pre-event beach cleanup will be held. This will take place on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Attendees are invited to meet at Casino Beach Bar to pick up a bucket and help clear shoreline debris.

Bring your full bucket back to the bar for a complimentary drink as a token of appreciation for your efforts.

The event is not exclusive to women but is designed for divers, students, researchers and anyone passionate about ocean stewardship. Tickets for the events cost US$45/~€38 per person, and the price includes lunch and one drink.

You can find out more information and purchase a ticket for the event here.