A new children’s diving book, “Scuba Sara’s Maui Adventure,” is now available.

In the book, written by Jason Schmitz and illustrated by Thamires Harvey, follow Sara as she dives into the ocean for her first adventure.

On a trip to Maui & Lana’i, Sara and her parents spend some time exploring the wonderful colorful underwater world, Exploring stunning reefs and beautiful tropical fish.

You can find the book here.