You can now purchase tickets for the 2024 Scuba Show.

This year, the Scuba Show will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 1-2, 2024.

Since this is the start of the ticket season, all tickets and packages are discounted through May 10, 2024.

This is the 37th iteration of the show, which aims to bring the community and all things diving together.

You can find out more and purchase tickets here.