SCUBAPRO Offering A Free Octopus With Every Regulator Purchase

John Liang
By John Liang

-

SCUBAPRO Free Octopus Spring Promotion 2024
SCUBAPRO Free Octopus Spring Promotion 2024

Just in time for the spring season, SCUBAPRO has unveiled a free Octopus Spring Promotion.

Until July 31st, 2024, the company is offering an Octopus for free with every purchase of a regulator system.

You can get a free S270 Octopus with the purchase of these combinations:

  • MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO with A700
  • MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO with S620Ti
  • MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO with D420
  • MK25 EVO Din mit S620Ti-X

You can also get a free R105 Octopus with purchase of the following combinations:

  • MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO with G260
  • MK25 EVO or MK17 EVO with S600

 SCUBAPRO is offering a 30-year first owner warranty on all regulators, with a revision period of two years or 100 dives. All of the company’s regulators are certified according to the new European test standard EN250-2014.

The offer is available at participating SCUBAPRO dealers, although it may not be available in all regions.

For more information, go to www.scubapro.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

