SCUBAPRO Offering A Free Octopus With Every Regulator Purchase

Just in time for the spring season, SCUBAPRO has unveiled a free Octopus Spring Promotion.
Until July 31st, 2024, the company is offering an Octopus for free with every purchase of a regulator system.
You can get a free S270 Octopus with the purchase of these combinations:
- MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO with A700
- MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO with S620Ti
- MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO with D420
- MK25 EVO Din mit S620Ti-X
You can also get a free R105 Octopus with purchase of the following combinations:
- MK25 EVO or MK19 EVO with G260
- MK25 EVO or MK17 EVO with S600
SCUBAPRO is offering a 30-year first owner warranty on all regulators, with a revision period of two years or 100 dives. All of the company’s regulators are certified according to the new European test standard EN250-2014.
The offer is available at participating SCUBAPRO dealers, although it may not be available in all regions.
For more information, go to www.scubapro.com.