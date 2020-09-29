Wednesday, September 30, 2020
SCUBAPRO Unveils New Aladin A2 Dive Computer

By John Liang

If you’re an advanced scuba or technical diver — be it rebreather or a freediver — you might want to check out SCUBAPRO’s new Aladin A2 dive computer.

The Aladin A2 features a high-resolution hybrid matrix display with large numbers, making it easy to read underwater, even in adverse conditions. Additionally, it sports an intuitive menu and simple, four-button controls.

Not only that, the A2 has wireless air integration that can handle multiple transmitters while monitoring tank pressure and providing true remaining bottom time based on a diver’s workload from breathing. An optional heart-rate monitor belt allows the A2 to record heartbeat and skin temperature, providing even more vital, individualized information that can be factored into your decompression calculation.

The A2 lets you choose from six dive modes: Scuba, Gauge, Freediving, Trimix, Sidemount and CCR. Its Predictive Multi-Gas ZH-L16 ADT MB algorithm accommodates eight gases (21-100% O2) plus two in CCR mode. The digital tilt-compensated compass provides easy navigation underwater or on the surface. And when the diving is done, cord-free connectivity using a Bluetooth LE interface lets you easily sync with a PC, Mac, Android or iPhone for data downloading and more.

And once you’re back on land, in addition to telling the time, the A2 features an advanced “Sport” mode that offers other sports-related functions like a swim stroke counter, activity counter (pedometer) and stopwatch.

The Aladin A2 retails for US$699 (~599 Euros). For more info, go to the SCUBAPRO website or check out the video below.

 

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

