SCUBAPRO Unveils New Dive Mask Colors

John Liang
By John Liang

SCUBAPRO New Colored Masks and snorkel
SCUBAPRO announced this week it is expanding the color range of three mask models and a snorkel model.

The new colors will include turquoise, pink, orange, yellow and blue in addition to black and white.

Additionally, freedivers and scuba divers can also dive with the STEEL COMP, STEEL PRO and GHOST mask models in seven colors and the ESCAPE snorkel in eight colors.

The STEEL COMP and STEEL PRO masks retail for €101/~US$108, the GHOST mask retails for €80/~$86 and the ESCAPE snorkel retails for €32/~$34.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

