SCUBAPRO Unveils New Dive Mask Colors

SCUBAPRO announced this week it is expanding the color range of three mask models and a snorkel model.

The new colors will include turquoise, pink, orange, yellow and blue in addition to black and white.

Additionally, freedivers and scuba divers can also dive with the STEEL COMP, STEEL PRO and GHOST mask models in seven colors and the ESCAPE snorkel in eight colors.

The STEEL COMP and STEEL PRO masks retail for €101/~US$108, the GHOST mask retails for €80/~$86 and the ESCAPE snorkel retails for €32/~$34.