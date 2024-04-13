Sea To Sky Announces 2024 Group Trips

Sea To Sky announced the dates of several of its special group trips in 2024.

The trips not only feature diving but also allow you to take part in various PADI courses during the events. Most of the trips are to the Egyptian Red Sea, although there is one to Oman as well in 2024.

The trips include:

Dahab, Egypt: May 12-19, 2024

Experience diving in the waters of Dahab, including the legendary Blue Hole. The trip included 7 nights accommodation in 2 bedroom villas, 10 dives, and one day of boat diving at Gabr El Bint. The cost includes airport transfers to and from Sharm El-Shiekh.

Red Sea Diving Safari: June 2-12, 2024

Explore the stunning reefs around Marse Shagra. The trips include 7 nights accommodation in a Royal Tent and 5 days of unlimited house reef diving. The trip is all-inclusive of 3 meals, including soft drinks, and includes airport transfers.

Legacy Luxury Liveaboard: August 24-31, 2024

Dive into the world-famous Brothers, Daedalus, and Elphinstone reefs in the Egyptian Red Sea. 10 places remain on this luxury liveaboard trip, which departs from the port of Hurghada. The price includes all meals, accommodation, and Nitrox.

Oman: December 8-29

Sea to Sky will spend December in Khasab, Oman. The trip includes transfers from Dubai Airport, accommodation at the Atana Musandam Hotel, and five days of diving. Four days will feature three divers per day, while the last day will only have two dives. Also included is a traditional Omani Beach BBQ.

