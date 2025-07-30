SeaLife Unveils New Sea Dragon Mini 1200 and 1600 Dive Lights

The folks at SeaLife have unveiled new Sea Dragon Mini 1200 and 1600 compact dive lights.

Featuring 1200 or 1600 lumens, the dive lights offer users a focused, narrow long-range beam. All light functions are accessible with one-handed operation to cycle through five light modes.

The lights’ outstanding features include a new Luminus SFT-40 LED and ultra tight beam angles of 8 degrees in the 1200 and 6 degrees in the 1600, and 6 degrees and 4.5 degrees respectively underwater, making these lights capable of reaching long distances with minimal diffusion.

The five light modes are: full power, half power, quarter power, one-second flash signal and emergency SOS signal, both at full power. The lights serve as a primary dive light or as a back-up light due to its combination of small, compact size, long run time and power output.

The Mini 1200 and 1600 lights are constructed of an anodized aluminum machined body for durability and corrosion resistance. The new design features a grippable surface around the function-button area. Additionally, a dual O-ring design ensures a waterproof seal down to depths of 330ft/100m. The light’s power and mode button also features a battery charge level indicator, which illuminates from green to amber to red as the battery’s charge depletes.

The Sea Dragon 1200 runs for 4.4 hours with a 18650 rechargeable Li-ion 2600mAh battery at quarter power, 2.2 hours at the half power setting, and 1.1 hours at full power, while the Sea Dragon 1600 runs for 4 hours with a 18650 rechargeable Li-ion 3500mAh battery at quarter power, 2 hours at the half power setting and 1 hour at full power.

With an optional 4000mAh 18650 rechargeable Li-ion battery, run times can be extended substantially. The design features an 18650 battery which is more compact than larger rechargeable dive light Li-ion batteries. The grip features an integrated safety pressure release valve that relieves internal pressure built-up in the event of a battery malfunction.

While the lights are sold without batteries, they are also available with a rechargeable 2600mAh Li 18650 battery and USB charger for the 1200 and a rechargeable 3500mAh Li 18650 battery and USB charger for the 1600. To conserve power, the Mini lights, when enabled — also offer a “instant on” feature that turns the light on and off with just a quick touch.

The Sea Dragon Mini 1200 and 1600 Dive Lights can easily slip into your BCD pocket. A wrist lanyard with a BCD-clip is also included, allowing divers to secure the light to their wrist or clipped on to their BCD D-ring.

Both Sea Dragon Mini Dive Lights offer an optional YS Light mount for mounting to a camera cold shoe, or to grips and arms. Additionally, both lights include two spare O-rings and O-ring lube.

The Sea Dragon Mini 1200 dive light without the battery retails for US$149.95/~€130, while the 1600 dive light without the battery retails for $179.95/~€156.

The Mini 1200 kit that includes a 2600mAh 18650 battery and USB Mini charger retails for $169.95/~€147, while the 1200 kit with a 3500mAh 18650 battery and USB Mini charger retails for $199.95/~€173.