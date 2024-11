A senior Egyptian government official has confirmed that survivors from the sunken liveaboard dive vessel Sea Story have been found in the Red Sea.

The vessel was caught in rough weather and is presumed to have capsized early Monday morning due to an “unusually high wave,” according to Egypt’s Red Sea Governorate.

Rescuers found and rescued 28 survivors, while 16 people — among them 12 foreigners — still remain missing.

The 150-foot/46-meter Sea Story was built in 2022 and based out of Hurghada.