‘Seas The Fall’ Promotion Launched By Anthony’s Keys Resort in Roatan

Caribbean Coral Garden in Roatan (Adobe Stock)

Anthony’s Keys Resort has announced the launch of its “Seas The Fall” promotion in Roatan.

The promotion gives you the opportunity for the perfect escape this fall while saving US$350/~€337 per person on a seven-night stay.

The “Seas the Fall” promotion package includes the following:

  • Airport transfer both ways.
  • Welcome cocktail at Anthony’s Keys Resort.
  • Orientation briefing at Anthony’s Keys Resort.
  • Seven nights accommodation at Anthony’s Keys Resort
  • Three meals per day at the Resort’s award-winning restaurant.
  • Complimentary Kayaks and paddle boards for guest use.
  • Access to the Anthony’s Keys Resort freshwater swimming pool.
  • Free WiFi both in rooms and in the resort common areas.
  • A Beach Day Excursion to Maya Key
  • Island Fiesta Night on Anthony’s Key

The promotion is valid for bookings between August 16, 2025 and December 20, 2025.

To take advantage of the promotion you must complete your booking by April 11, 2025.

Travelers can also opt to upgrade their experience by booking a snorkeling, scuba diving or honeymoon package to truly maximize their stays. 

Anthony’s Keys Resort is located on the coral island of Roatan, Honduras and is home to stunning pristine sandy beaches and amazing underwater reefs and sights. Guests can enjoy an idyllic experience while exploring the stunning marine environment around the islands. 

Exploring the water around Roatan, guests can encounter a wide range of creatures from nesting sea turtles to whale sharks depending on the time of year of their visit. 

