Saturday, October 4, 2025
Seasoft Scuba Gear Inc. Is For Sale

By Sam Helmy

Two scuba divers are silhouetted in blue water
Bruce Justinen, founder and president of SEASOFT SCUBA GEAR INC., has announced in a statement that the company is up for sale.

The move comes after Justinen, nearing 70, has been at the helm for almost 41 years. He recognizes that the time has come for him to pass the weight belt to the next generation.

In the statement, Justinen indicated that he is open to negotiations and willing to sell from 51% to 100% of the business. His only caveat is that the new buyer be an entity that aims to build on the success of Seasoft.

The new buyers must have the funding to bring online product replacements and cover business running expenses, as well as ensure the smooth operation of the business.

In a statement, Justinen said:

“I have loved my life filled with great customers, products and amazing dives all over the world. But I’m almost 70 and it’s time to cut back on the enormity of hours I spend on SEASOFT every week.  I still love what I do but my wife wants me home more and to be honest, my body feels the toll of all the dive weights I have shouldered all of these decades.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

