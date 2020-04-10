The Big Deep Podcast has announced that season two of the acclaimed show will be coming later this year.

The show debuted at DEMA last year and is a diving and ocean podcast that focuses on people who have such a strong connection with the ocean that it has changed their life in some way. As a result, the show has a wide range of interesting guests.

Season two is no less exciting with confirmed guests so far including:

Cristina Mittermeir: National Geographic Underwater Photographer. Jill Heinerth: Acclaimed author, cave diver, and explorer. Captain Paul Watson: Sea Shepherd Founder. Aaron James: Author, surfer, and Harvard Ph.D. Philosopher. Natalie Parra: Cressi Sponsored freediver. Erik Olsen: NY Times Ocean Science Reporter. Steve Gittings: Lead NOAA Oceanographer. Sarah Richard: Founder of Girls That Scuba.



There will also be an additional 20 exciting interviewees that have yet to be confirmed.

You can find the Big Deep Podcast on all your usual podcatchers.