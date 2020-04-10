AIDA Organizing Freediving Competition In Tribute To Carla Hanson

AIDA announced this week it will host a “Tribute to Carla” freediving depth competition in memory of its late president, Carla Sue Hanson, who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.

“Tribute to Carla” is a non-profit event that will also contribute with a donation to the celebration of Carla’s life planned for later this year in California, USA.

Pending the global evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is provisionally scheduled for September 19th-27th, 2020 in Limassol, Cyprus and will include the following disciplines:

– Constant Weight (CWT)

– Constant Weight – bifins (CWTB)

– Constant No Fins (CNF)

– Free Immersion (FIM)

According to AIDA Treasurer Sasa Jeremic:

“Tribute to Carla will be the first competition organized directly by AIDA. With this initiative, our organization would like to recognize Carla’s contribution to the growth of freediving as a sport, her continuous work and support for providing maximum safety conditions and fair play, as well as her determination in developing new freediving competition locations.”

AIDA is working on minimizing the competition participation fee for athletes, and the event’s revenue will be directed to supply freediving centers with customized safety kits.

The competition will be open to the entire AIDA community and organizers expect freedivers from all around Europe, the Americas, Australia, Asia and Africa.

For more info, check out the AIDA Facebook page.