Second Edition Of Scuba Industry Market Size Report Released

The second edition of the Scuba Industry Market Size Research Report has been released, the Business of Diving Institute announced.

In addition to scuba diving, the report also looks at snorkeling, freediving, rebreather diving and tech diving.

Further, along with the institute’s own surveys, the report reviews data from numerous sources, including the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the Diving Equipment and Marketing Association (DEMA), the Sport and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), the US Census Bureau as well as TIV Germany, RSTC Europe, Scubapro, Mares, SSI, Beuchat, Aqua Lung, BWMG, Shearwater and PADI.

You can purchase the report at businessofdiving.com.