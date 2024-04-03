Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Scuba Diving

Second Edition Of Scuba Industry Market Size Report Released

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Scuba Diving class (AdobeStock)
Scuba Diving class (AdobeStock)

The second edition of the Scuba Industry Market Size Research Report has been released, the Business of Diving Institute announced.

In addition to scuba diving, the report also looks at snorkeling, freediving, rebreather diving and tech diving.

Further, along with the institute’s own surveys, the report reviews data from numerous sources, including the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the Diving Equipment and Marketing Association (DEMA), the Sport and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), the US Census Bureau as well as TIV Germany, RSTC Europe, Scubapro, Mares, SSI, Beuchat, Aqua Lung, BWMG, Shearwater and PADI.

You can purchase the report at businessofdiving.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
109,303FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US