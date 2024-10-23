Second Underwater Sculpture Park Installed Off Grenada

The Grenada Tourism Authority recently announced the unveiling of “A World Adrift,” an underwater sculpture park created by renowned artist Jason deCaires Taylor and located off the shores of Carriacou, Grenada’s sister island.

This new installation, featuring 30 sculptures, serves as both an artistic marvel and a vital habitat for coral and marine life, playing a key role in the island’s recovery from Hurricane Beryl in July.

While the main island of Grenada was unharmed and remains open to tourists, the unveiling of the new park symbolizes Carriacou’s resilience, playing a crucial role in regenerating the island’s marine life and supporting its economic recovery.

“A World Adrift” features a fleet of 30 boats, each one helmed by a local schoolchild, symbolizing hope, leadership and the importance of the next generation in safeguarding the environment. The boats, designed to resemble delicate paper origami, highlight the fragility of the ecosystem, with the children representing the future stewards of the environment

The sculptures are made from high-grade stainless steel and pH-neutral marine cement and are submerged 5 to 8 meters (16 to 26 feet) below the surface, creating diverse habitats for coral growth and marine species.

Artist Jason deCaires Taylor shared his vision for the project, stating:

“A World Adrift is a powerful reflection of the delicate balance between humanity and the ocean. Each boat in the fleet represents resilience, with the local children serving as guides through uncertain waters—a metaphor for our collective journey in addressing environmental challenges.”

This installation is the second underwater sculpture park in Grenada, following Taylor’s iconic first park off mainland Grenada, which debuted in 2006 and welcomed a new installation in November 2023.