Seven Researchers Selected to Study Response In Neural Systems

The Neurobiology and Changing Ecosystems Kavli Exploration Awards has given seven researchers US$3.7 million (~€3.4 million) to study neural systems changes that can help creatures adapt to environmental changes. The researchers are working on three projects.

The project aims to take a new approach to investigate where changes to the nervous system of animals like crustaceans, cephalopods and zebrafish allow them to better adapt to changes in their environmental conditions.

The three projects awarded the funding are:

A life-cycle perspective on mechanisms of neural resilience.

The effects of hypoxia on neural RNA editing.

Mechanisms of brain resilience and adaptation to heat.

According to Amy Bernard, the director of life sciences at the Kavli Foundation:

“With these awards, we are catalyzing the exploration of cellular, molecular, and circuit-level mechanisms that govern how nervous systems respond to the accelerated pace of change in our world. These ambitious research projects reflect new approaches to explore how the brain functions and provide a new lens through which to elucidate the mechanisms underlying neural resilience and adaptation.”