Shark Stop Unveils World’s First Bite-Resistant Wetsuit, Offers Exclusive Discount Code for DeeperBlue.com Readers

By Victoria Brown

Shark Stop has redefined safety in the water by unveiling the world’s first shark bite-resistant wetsuit, a revolutionary piece of gear designed to protect without compromising performance at DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas.

The Evolution Of Shark Protection

Historically, shark handlers and underwater professionals relied on chainmail suits which are effective but can be restrictive. Shark Stop saw an opportunity to create a solution for everyday water users like surfers, divers and anyone else spending time in open water who need safety without sacrificing flexibility.

After more than four years of research, the team at Shark Stop developed a groundbreaking material that bridges the gap between protection and practicality.

Strength Meets Comfort

At the heart of this innovation is Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), a cutting-edge composite material that offers exceptional resistance to cuts, punctures and tears. The Shark Stop wetsuit is:

  • Lightweight and Flexible: Only slightly heavier than a regular wetsuit
  • Resilient and Durable: Extremely high tolerance to cuts in and out of the water.
  • Precision Engineered: Years of trials and testing have resulted in a fabric that combines safety with comfort with a bio-neoprene that has the lowest carbon footprint in modern wetsuits.

Unlike traditional safety suits, Shark Stop is virtually indistinguishable from a standard wetsuit in terms of fit and feel, giving you all the protection without added bulk.

Who’s It For?

Shark Stop is designed for anyone who wants peace of mind in the water:

  • Commercial Divers: Those working in risky environments.
  • Surfers and Freedivers: Water enthusiasts who value safety during their adventures.
  • Recreational Users: Swimmers and divers looking for added confidence in shark-heavy regions.

Exclusive Offer for DeeperBlue Readers

While Shark Stop retails for US$1000/~€949/~£790, as a special launch promotion, the company is offering 20% off to DeeperBlue.com readers. Use the code DEEPERBLUE20 at checkout to get your hands on this revolutionary wetsuit now.

