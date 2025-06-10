Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Shearwater Unveils New Jetpack For Avelo Diving

John Liang
By John Liang

Shearwater Research has announced its expansion into the development and manufacturing of specialized dive equipment by unveiling the Shearwater Jetpack for Avelo diving.

The Avelo System replaces heavy, complex scuba setups with a streamlined, intuitive system built around two innovations: the Hydrotank and the Jetpack.??The result is a much lighter dive system that supports optimal buoyancy control while enhancing precision and underwater agility, according to the company:

“With over 11,000 dives logged on the Avelo System to date, the performance improvements are clear — it doesn’t just simplify buoyancy, it transforms the entire diving experience.”??

The new Shearwater Jetpack features onboard gas pressure monitoring and seamless integration with Shearwater dive computers using the Avelo Mode, enabling precision gas tracking, buoyancy prediction and real-time performance analytics.

Together, Shearwater and Avelo aim to grow the diving community by improving first-time experiences, increasing accessibility and advancing diver performance through cutting-edge technology.

Shearwater Research CEO Jason Leggatt said:

“Shearwater was founded with an intense focus to deliver powerful, simple, and reliable solutions for technical divers. Our goal is to truly grow the technical diving community long-term, and to do that the industry needs to deliver better dive experiences so divers are more likely to commit to their diving journey.

“Shearwater made its first move into recreational diving with the Peregrine and Tern lines, but there has been no transformational innovation in the category — until now. Our collaboration with Avelo is not a departure from our roots; it’s additive. We’re lending Shearwater’s technical capability and commitment to product excellence to help build a simply better dive experience — built better from the very beginning.”

While Avelo Labs CEO Aviad Cahana added:

“As someone who grew up on the instructional side of diving, I saw firsthand the frustrations many divers face. I’ve always had an innate mindset of challenging the status quo. I kept asking: Why is scuba gear so heavy? Why can’t we make the experience better? Those questions drove the invention of the Avelo System. Our partnership with Shearwater is the next step in realizing that vision.”

?Concept demonstrator units of the Shearwater Jetpack made their global debut at the recent Long Beach Scuba Show. The final configuration and full feature set will be announced with commercial plans at DEMA Show 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

