SlipIns Announces the Launch of New Styles.

SlipIns has unveiled its latest rash guard designs to its SlipIns network.

The latest designs were introduced to the public for the first time at the SCUBA Show in Long Beach, California, held from May 31 to June 1, 2025. The new designs are colorful, bold and eye-catching.

The latest versions of SlipIns to hit the shelves are:

Blue Ringed Octopus

Lionfish

Carbon Fiber.

Commenting on the new designs, SlipIns co-founder Robin Chesnie stated:

“Fierce, Fluid, and Unforgettable are the watch words for these icons of the ocean. Lionfish, Blue Ring Octopus and Carbon Fiber are our fiercest Diveskins yet. They are built for power and made to mesmerize.”

SlipIns offers a full range of products such as headbands, socks, long sleeve swimsuits, men’s jammers and so much more.

The full-body skins provide 50+ UPF sun blocking protection, blocking 98% of UVA and UVB Rays. They also offer stinger protection, protecting the diver’s skin from accidental encounters with jellyfish, fire coral, etc.

You can find out more information about the new SlipIns here.