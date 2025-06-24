Tuesday, June 24, 2025
SlipIns Announces the Launch of New Styles.

By Sam Helmy

-

New SlipIn Designs

SlipIns has unveiled its latest rash guard designs to its SlipIns network.

The latest designs were introduced to the public for the first time at the SCUBA Show in Long Beach, California, held from May 31 to June 1, 2025. The new designs are colorful, bold and eye-catching.

The latest versions of SlipIns to hit the shelves are:

  • Blue Ringed Octopus
  • Lionfish
  • Carbon Fiber.

Commenting on the new designs, SlipIns co-founder Robin Chesnie stated:

“Fierce, Fluid, and Unforgettable are the watch words for these icons of the ocean. Lionfish, Blue Ring Octopus and Carbon Fiber are our fiercest Diveskins yet. They are built for power and made to mesmerize.”

SlipIns offers a full range of products such as headbands, socks, long sleeve swimsuits, men’s jammers and so much more.

The full-body skins provide 50+ UPF sun blocking protection, blocking 98% of UVA and UVB Rays. They also offer stinger protection, protecting the diver’s skin from accidental encounters with jellyfish, fire coral, etc.

You can find out more information about the new SlipIns here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

