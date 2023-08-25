SMACO Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For S700Max Backpack-Style BCD Scuba Tank

SMACO, the company that makes portable scuba tanks, recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for its latest product: a lightweight, backpack-style BCD scuba tank.

SMACO’s S700Max combines a scuba tank carrier and a travel backpack into one design. The company claims it can work with most BCD equipment on the market. The tanks have an average breathing time of 30-45 minutes.

The S700Max will retail for US$799/~€737, but the company is offering lower, early-bird pricing as part of the crowdfunding campaign.

For more info, check out the video below or go to SMACO’s Kickstarter page.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)