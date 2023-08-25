Friday, August 25, 2023
SMACO Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For S700Max Backpack-Style BCD Scuba Tank

By John Liang

SMACO S700Max
SMACO, the company that makes portable scuba tanks, recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for its latest product: a lightweight, backpack-style BCD scuba tank.

SMACO’s S700Max combines a scuba tank carrier and a travel backpack into one design. The company claims it can work with most BCD equipment on the market. The tanks have an average breathing time of 30-45 minutes.

The S700Max will retail for US$799/~€737, but the company is offering lower, early-bird pricing as part of the crowdfunding campaign.

For more info, check out the video below or go to SMACO’s Kickstarter page.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)

New Feature | S700MAX All-in-One Double Linked Dive Tank

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

