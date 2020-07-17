South African Freediver Captures Some Really Cool Sardine Run Footage

South African Freediver Beth Neale has managed to capture some really cool footage of the Sardine run using her freediving skills.

Neale achieved the feat off the coast of KwaZulu Natal, where she resides.

To take the stunning images and footage, Neale used a series of cameras, including an Insta 360-degree camera as well as a drone and a GoPro.

Discussing her achievement, Neale said:

“What an incredible feeling to freedive into millions of sardines! I feel so fortunate, as most people only get to see the sardines as they are hauled onshore in nets, sold in crates on the roadside, or even in a can. Underwater, you get to see these fish in their true glory, shimmering with iridescence as they move, mesmerisingly, together as if one massive organism. Once you penetrate the top layer, they realign above you, blocking out the sun so everything goes dark. It’s quite intimidating!”

Commenting about the sheer number of sharks in the water at the same time, she said:

“There were hundreds of sharks swimming through the shoal, feeding, and they nearly bump into you as they fly by. Luckily, they only have one thing on their minds – sardine snacks!”

Check out her Instagram post below.