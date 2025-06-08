SPUMS Diver Health Conference Held in Bali

More than 100 doctors attended the recent South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society’s (SPUMS) 53rd Annual Scientific Meeting.

The event took place at Candidasa on Bali’s east coast. The conference featured over 150 delegates, and unsurprisingly, every morning, 80 attendees jumped in the stunning waters around Bali to explore the local reefs.

Each year, the conference focuses on a key topic. This year, the main program was convened by Dr Xavier Vrijdag and Dr Hanna van Waart and was titled “Oxygen – Too little, too Much or just right.”

According to the Convenors:

“The focus of this year’s conference is oxygen in diving and hyperbaric medicine. We will discuss the benefits and risks of oxygen by having too little (hypoxia), too much (oxygen toxicity) or just the right amount (during diving or for treatment of divers and illnesses).“

The event was organized by Diveplanit Travel, who put together a comprehensive package including accommodation, conference facilities, catering, and dive operations.

Commenting on the event, Simon Mallender from Diveplanit stated:

“It’s been great to be able to deliver a Bali dive experience for this large group of influential diving doctors. Managing an event of this size brings challenges for a small business such as ours, but I’m proud to say the team has stepped up to this challenge, bringing innovation that also enhances our day-to-day business operations.”

While conference attendee Deborah Dickson-Smith added:

“It’s wonderful to be back in Bali, and to see this project, a year in the making, come to fruition. Huge thanks also to staff and management at the Ramayana and Bali Diving Academy, we could not have done this without their attention to detail and consistent support. I just hope I can sneak out for a few dives myself!”