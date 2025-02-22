Saturday, February 22, 2025
SSI 2024 Master Diver Challenge Specialty Winner Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

The winner of the 2024 SSI Master Diver Challenge has been announced.

This year, the winner is Jenifer Witcher and is the first of the 2024 three-part series for the Master Diver Challenge Series.

Witcher’s local dive school is Franks Underwater Sports in Edmond, Oklahoma. To complete the Master Diver Challenge, she had to earn two specialty ratings as well as have 12 logged dives.

For her prize, Witcher will head to the Florida Keys for a memorable dive vacation. She receives a 4-night stay at Ragged Edge Oceanfront Resort & Marina. She also receives a tremendous 4-day diving package for two at Key Dives in the Florida Keys.

Frank’s Underwater Sports is long established in the area and is in its 70th year of operation. Witcher’s instructor, “Frankie” Campbell, is the second-generation store owner and instructor. Campbell has a passion for diving and loves teaching underwater photography, as well as sharing scuba tips to make his guests better divers.

At the same time, his son John is the third generation to manage the dive shop. 

The Master Diver Challenge is a key way SSI aims to meet its goal of keeping divers diving. The challenge rewards divers and operators who keep divers engaged and continuously diving and continuing their dive education.

The rating also encourages specialty dive training, which can greatly enhance a divers knowledge and expertise in certain niche areas. 

According to Witcher:

“I am thrilled to visit the Florida Keys and want to encourage anyone who has been interested in diving to take the leap! I have found diving to be a great way to create memories with loved ones and meet new dive friends.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

