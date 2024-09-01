Monday, September 9, 2024
Scuba Diving

SSI Adds Nudibranch Ecology Specialty

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Scuba Schools International has announced that it is adding a Nudibranch Ecology Specialty to its environmental specialties programs.
 
The move is hot on the heels of the successful release of SSI’s Marine Invertebrate Ecology Specialty earlier in the year.
 
The course features seven lessons that dive into nudibranch ecology and cover areas such as habitat, feeding, movement and the role they play in marine ecosystems.
 
The move brings the total SSI’s environmental specialties to nine, including:
  • Marine Invertebrate Ecology.
  • Marine Ecology.
  • Shark Ecology.
  • Sea Turtle Ecology.
  • Marine Mammal Ecology.
  • Manta & Ray Ecology.
  • Coral Identification.
  • Fish Identification.
SSI pros interested in upgrading to the specialty can do so via the MySSI portal.
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

