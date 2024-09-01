SSI Adds Nudibranch Ecology Specialty

Scuba Schools International has announced that it is adding a Nudibranch Ecology Specialty to its environmental specialties programs.

The move is hot on the heels of the successful release of SSI’s Marine Invertebrate Ecology Specialty earlier in the year.

The course features seven lessons that dive into nudibranch ecology and cover areas such as habitat, feeding, movement and the role they play in marine ecosystems.

The move brings the total SSI’s environmental specialties to nine, including: