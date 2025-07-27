SSI Announces Digital University 2.0 Is Now Live

Scuba Schools International recently announced the launch of the SSI Digital University 2.0.

This series of webinars is aimed at SSI Training Centers and dive professionals. The series contains a veritable treasure trove of resources to help its audience grow and evolve their business activities. The webinars will not only enable SSI dive centers to survive, but also equip them to thrive in an increasingly competitive diving environment.

The first SSI Digital University 2.0 took place on July 8, 2025. Future webinars are scheduled over the next few months. Each webinar is approximately 45-60 minutes long.

SSI’s Digital University 2.0 will feature the following topics:

Marketing Mastery & Business Expansion: Learn to unlock the secrets to scaling your diving business with focused sessions on effective sales techniques, optimizing the SSI system, and deploying effective targeted marketing across the different disciplines

Interactive Q&A and Expert-Led Masterclasses: Get inside knowledge and engage in hands-on sessions where SSI's marketing experts guide you through in-depth discussions and immersive learning experiences.

Newsletter Insights & Standards Briefings: Stay ahead of the competition and keep your finger on the pulse of industry innovation with expert-led updates on SSI system enhancements, new program launches, and key industry changes. Also includes strategic advice and knowledge for the successful implementation of various strategies.

Freediving & Breath-Hold Excellence: Get your hands on insider knowledge from freediving and mermaiding experts on building a thriving Freediving Center, seamlessly integrating it into your current scuba diving business model.

XR/Technical Diving Deep Dives: Discover the expanding world of Extended Range (XR) and technical diving. This rotating series of sessions is designed for forward-thinking professionals and passionate tech enthusiasts.

If you’re not yet an SSI Training Center but want to take advantage of this opportunity to not only increase your store’s revenue streams but also become part of the rapidly growing SSI family, click here so an SSI representative can reach out to you.

If you’re a dive professional who wants to learn more about becoming an SSI Pro, click here to learn more about the SSI Onboarding process.