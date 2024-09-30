Monday, September 30, 2024
SSI Announces Two New Specialties

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Coral Restoration Programs In Roatan Expanded
Scuba Schools International has announced the release of two new unique environmental management specialties.

The new specialties highlight the agency’s commitment to the Blue Oceans Initiative:

  • Coral Reef Restoration Specialty: This allows divers to become certified in the unique procedures and techniques used in coral reef restoration. The course equips divers with the skill and knowledge to help with coral outplanting and preservation. 
  • Invasive Species Management Specialty: Divers can receive specialist training and certification in how to deal with invasive species. the course included items such as how to identify, safely remove, and manage invasive species encountered by divers. 

In addition to the above specialties, SSI announced that members can also receive the Ocean Guardian Digital Card. The card will be available to anyone who completes either of the two specialties. 

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We've been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

