SSI Announces Two New Specialties

Scuba Schools International has announced the release of two new unique environmental management specialties.

The new specialties highlight the agency’s commitment to the Blue Oceans Initiative:

This allows divers to become certified in the unique procedures and techniques used in coral reef restoration. The course equips divers with the skill and knowledge to help with coral outplanting and preservation. Invasive Species Management Specialty: Divers can receive specialist training and certification in how to deal with invasive species. the course included items such as how to identify, safely remove, and manage invasive species encountered by divers.

In addition to the above specialties, SSI announced that members can also receive the Ocean Guardian Digital Card. The card will be available to anyone who completes either of the two specialties.