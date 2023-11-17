Friday, November 17, 2023
SSI Highlights Public Safety Diver Programs with Dive Rescue International (DRI)

By Victoria Brown

-

SSI at DEMA Show 2023
SSI at DEMA Show 2023

Scuba Schools International has introduced two new Public Safety Diving programs — SSI Public Safety Diving and SSI Rescue Team Diver — powered by Dive Rescue International (DRI).

SSI Public Safety Diving — a four-day certification course — is designed for divers wanting to become involved with Public Safety Diving.

The SSI Rescue Team Diver program is designed for those already affiliated with a public safety diving team – it teaches basic methods and skills to respond to in-water incidents over four days.

Dive Rescue International (DRI) has decades of experience providing the highest quality education, equipment and support to Public Safety professionals.

For more information and costs about the programs contact your local dive center.

Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

