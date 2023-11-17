SSI Highlights Public Safety Diver Programs with Dive Rescue International (DRI)

Scuba Schools International has introduced two new Public Safety Diving programs — SSI Public Safety Diving and SSI Rescue Team Diver — powered by Dive Rescue International (DRI).
SSI Public Safety Diving — a four-day certification course — is designed for divers wanting to become involved with Public Safety Diving.
The SSI Rescue Team Diver program is designed for those already affiliated with a public safety diving team – it teaches basic methods and skills to respond to in-water incidents over four days.
Dive Rescue International (DRI) has decades of experience providing the highest quality education, equipment and support to Public Safety professionals.
For more information and costs about the programs contact your local dive center.