Monday, October 26, 2020
Scuba Diving

SSI Is Celebrating Its Golden Anniversary By Offering A Free Online Course

SSI Is Celebrating Its Golden Anniversary By Offering A Free Online Course 1
By Sam Helmy

-

SSI Is Celebrating Its Golden Anniversary By Offering A Free Online Course 2
SSI Turns 50 Years Old and offers free course

To celebrate its 50th year, Scuba Schools International is offering a free online course to its members.

The course is available to anyone with a MySSI.com account. The free course covers the history of diving and how the sport evolved over time.

The course covers several critical phases of the evolution of the diving industry: From the growth of certification cards in the 1970s, to the explosion of the industry in the ’80s as the sport became much more mainstream. The course then follows the history of diving through the 1990s and into the new millennium.

You can find the online course here, or check out a video of SSI celebrating its 50th birthday below.

SourceDiveNewsWire
SSI Is Celebrating Its Golden Anniversary By Offering A Free Online Course 4
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

301,083FansLike
70,348FollowersFollow
2,544FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US