SSI Is Celebrating Its Golden Anniversary By Offering A Free Online Course

To celebrate its 50th year, Scuba Schools International is offering a free online course to its members.

The course is available to anyone with a MySSI.com account. The free course covers the history of diving and how the sport evolved over time.

The course covers several critical phases of the evolution of the diving industry: From the growth of certification cards in the 1970s, to the explosion of the industry in the ’80s as the sport became much more mainstream. The course then follows the history of diving through the 1990s and into the new millennium.

You can find the online course here, or check out a video of SSI celebrating its 50th birthday below.