SSI Launches New Marine Invertebrate Ecology Course

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Nudibranch Galapagos Sky
Scuba Schools International announced the launch of its latest conservation-oriented specialty course, the Marine Invertebrate Ecology course.

This latest addition brings the total number of SSI Environmental Specialty courses to eight. Including the following:

  • Marine Invertebrate Ecology
  • Marine Ecology
  • Shark Ecology
  • Sea Turtle Ecology
  • Marine Mammal Ecology
  • Manta & Ray Ecology
  • Coral Identification
  • Fish Identification

The new specialty explores the fascinating ecology of marine invertebrates and their life cycles, covering topics such as their evolution and life. The course covers diverse creatures, including nudibranchs, squid, sea stars and jellyfish.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

