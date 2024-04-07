SSI Launches New Marine Invertebrate Ecology Course

Scuba Schools International announced the launch of its latest conservation-oriented specialty course, the Marine Invertebrate Ecology course.
This latest addition brings the total number of SSI Environmental Specialty courses to eight. Including the following:
- Marine Invertebrate Ecology
- Marine Ecology
- Shark Ecology
- Sea Turtle Ecology
- Marine Mammal Ecology
- Manta & Ray Ecology
- Coral Identification
- Fish Identification
The new specialty explores the fascinating ecology of marine invertebrates and their life cycles, covering topics such as their evolution and life. The course covers diverse creatures, including nudibranchs, squid, sea stars and jellyfish.