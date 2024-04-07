SSI Launches New Marine Invertebrate Ecology Course

Scuba Schools International announced the launch of its latest conservation-oriented specialty course, the Marine Invertebrate Ecology course.

This latest addition brings the total number of SSI Environmental Specialty courses to eight. Including the following:

Marine Invertebrate Ecology

Marine Ecology

Shark Ecology

Sea Turtle Ecology

Marine Mammal Ecology

Manta & Ray Ecology

Coral Identification

Fish Identification

The new specialty explores the fascinating ecology of marine invertebrates and their life cycles, covering topics such as their evolution and life. The course covers diverse creatures, including nudibranchs, squid, sea stars and jellyfish.