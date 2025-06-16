SSI Launches World Ocean Month Cleanup Challenge

Scuba Schools International has announced the launch of its 2025 Ocean Month Cleanup Challenge, as part of its World Ocean Month.

The Cleanup Challenge offers dive centers the opportunity to foster stronger relationships with customers, promote environmental awareness and expand their local diving community. Dive operators are encouraged to organize cleanup events at beaches, lakes, rivers or dive sites. This enables them to more effectively engage with customers, students, and community members.

Each event can be recorded through the MySSI Center Dashboard, which allows them to showcase their contributions, upload photos, and earn recognition across SSI’s platforms.

The latest challenge is another step in SSI’s global conservation mission, since this year SSI has partnered with Green Fins to drive the cause of sustainable dive practices.

Commenting on the launch of the new challenge, SSI Marketing Manager Rachael Steidley stated:

“We designed the Ocean Month Cleanup Challenge not only to support conservation of our fresh and salt waterways, but to help our SSI Centers become community leaders in sustainability. It’s a simple yet impactful way to bring people together, make a difference, and grow your business at the same time.”

You can find out more information about the Ocean Month Cleanup Challenge here.