Stanislaw Odbiezalek Sets New Men’s World Underwater Walk World Record

Polish freediver Stanislaw Odbiezalek this week set a new men’s world record in walking underwater on one breath.

The 59-year-old walked 110.7 meters (363 feet) on the bottom of a pool in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg wearing 26 kgs (57 pounds) of lead. The former world record is 107 meters (351 feet).

Timekeepers, witnesses and a land surveyor helped document his attempt. The documentation has been sent to Guinness World Records for verification.

Odbiezalek started to train for this attempt in October 2024, but in February, he was involved in an accident when drilling a hole in the ice. His left thumb was ripped right off his hand.

While doctors tried to attach it again, two weeks later it was amputated. After recovery from the accident, he started to retrain in the pool again in May.

Odbiezalek has also set several under-ice freediving records.

In 2023, he swam for 105m/344ft before coming up for air in a frozen lake in Norway using a monofin and only wearing a Speedo.

The following year, Odbiezalek bested that record with a 110m/361ft swim.