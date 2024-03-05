Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Six Guinness World Records Set For Under-Ice Swimming

John Liang
By John Liang

Amber Fillary Under Ice (Image credit: KDK Kongsberg Dykkerklubb via Facebook)
Amber Fillary Under Ice (Image credit: KDK Kongsberg Dykkerklubb via Facebook)

Four freedivers set six men’s and women’s world records for swimming under the ice with regular swimwear this past weekend at a lake in Norway.

On Saturday, March 2, South Africa’s Amber Fillary swam 100m/328ft without fins, followed by Poland’s Stanislaw Obdbiezalek doing 110m/361ft with a monofin and then the USA’s Mandy Sumner swimming 75m/246ft with bifins.

The following day, Norway’s Kristian Tonnen swam 85m/279ft in bifins, followed by Fillary extending her no fins record to 105m/344ft. She then heated up in a portable sauna for 10 minutes before swimming 110m/361ft with a monofin.

All the records were set at Lake Mysutjernet close to Kongsberg in Norway.

(Featured image credit: KDK Kongsberg Dykkerklubb via Facebook)

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

