Six Guinness World Records Set For Under-Ice Swimming

Four freedivers set six men’s and women’s world records for swimming under the ice with regular swimwear this past weekend at a lake in Norway.

On Saturday, March 2, South Africa’s Amber Fillary swam 100m/328ft without fins, followed by Poland’s Stanislaw Obdbiezalek doing 110m/361ft with a monofin and then the USA’s Mandy Sumner swimming 75m/246ft with bifins.

The following day, Norway’s Kristian Tonnen swam 85m/279ft in bifins, followed by Fillary extending her no fins record to 105m/344ft. She then heated up in a portable sauna for 10 minutes before swimming 110m/361ft with a monofin.

All the records were set at Lake Mysutjernet close to Kongsberg in Norway.

