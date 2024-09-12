Thursday, September 12, 2024
‘Survivorman’ Les Stroud Will Lead Aggressor Adventures Cruises To Red Sea, Nile River

TV’s “SurvivormanLes Stroud will lead Aggressor Adventures cruises to the Red Sea and Nile River next year.

Stroud will share stories of his lifetime of exploring the wild, his survival challenges and his commitment to documenting the unknown.

The Red Sea Diving adventure is scheduled for June 14-21, 2025 aboard the Red Sea Aggressor IV, a 142-foot/43m luxury yacht with 13 private staterooms, an open air-lounge and chef-prepared, local cuisine. The adventure departs from Port Ghalib, Egypt and dives the southern Red Sea’s most beautiful reefs at The Brothers Islands, Daedalus and Elphinstone.

The Nile River adventure runs from June 21-26, 2025 aboard the Nile Queen II, a 155-foot/47m vessel with 10 private staterooms that offer picturesque views of the Nile. The cruise departs from Luxor and offers guided tours Karnak Temple, Luxor Temple, Valley of the Kings, Hatshepsut Temple and many other ancient sites. The adventure disembarks in Aswan, Egypt.

You can reserve your spot or learn more online at aggressor.com/pages/Adventures-with-LesStroud or call Aggressor Adventures at 800-348-2628.

