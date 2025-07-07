Monday, July 7, 2025
Sydney Unveils Plans For Its First Purpose-Built Dive Wreck

By Sam Helmy

-

Diving the Spiegel Grove
Annette Robertson explores a portion of the artificial reef Spiegel Grove Wednesday, May 16, 2012, in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, off Key Largo, Fla (Stephen Frink/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

A new project to create Sydney, Australia’s first purpose-built artificial reef has been announced.

The proposal is the brainchild of the Gordon’s Bay Scuba Diving Club. The aim is to create a new dive site and world-class artificial reef by scuttling a decommissioned ship.

The team behind the project hopes the wreck will become a haven for wildlife and will boost marine biodiversity in the area. The planned location of the new wreck site is 4km/2.5 miles southeast of Coogee Beach.

The local marine ecosystem is expected to receive a boost, since it aims to have a strategic connection to Wedding Cake Island via an Offshore Artificial Reef (O.A.R.) system. This connection is expected to attract a diverse range of species, including kingfish, snapper and mulloway.

In terms of finances, the Sydney Dive Wreck Project is expected to have an upfront cost of AU$6-10 million. However, on the back end, the project is expected to generate between $12.4 million and $48.6 million over five years in diver-related revenue.

While the numbers appear to exhibit a wide variance, they also do not encompass income from a diverse range of sources, including charter operations, equipment rentals and hospitality services.

The project is garnering widespread local support, with a petition to approve the project gaining over 14,000 signatures. These include 4,000 signatures from residents of Randwick City.

Many local businesses and tourist operators also support the project.

Source: Divernet
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

